FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Second Session

Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday, offloading stocks worth Rs 3,831.4 crore, according to the provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors continued to stay net buyers for the 20th straight session as they obtained equities worth Rs 9,393.9 crore, the data showed.

The FPIs bought equity worth Rs 19,860 crore in May. In April, the overseas investors had net bought shares worth Rs 4,223 crore, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.'s data.

In March, they had net offloaded equities worth Rs 3,973 crore, which was significantly lower as compared to the net selling of equities worth Rs 34,574 crore in February. This was preceded by net selling of Rs 78,027 crore in January.

In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 94,617 crore, the NSDL data showed.