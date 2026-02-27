FPIs Stay Net Sellers As Nifty Nosedives Below 25,200 In Late Trade

Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Friday as Nifty and Sensex declined on the final session of February, dragged by all counters barring IT. The FPIs sold shares worth Rs 7,536 crore worth of stocks.

However, domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fourth day as they bought shares worth Rs 12,293 crore.

This week has seen high volatility with FIIs moving from buyers to sellers. In total this week FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 4,629 crore while the DIIs have bought equity worth Rs 24,313 crore.

Last week, FPIs had largely offloaded money into Indian equities, barring Tuesday and Wednesday's sessions where they bought stake. The spike in FPI buying had come after the fine print of the India-US trade deal emerged two weeks ago, which showed several export-oriented Indian sectors benefiting.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 35,962 crore in January. On the other hand, FPIs so far in February have bought stake worth Rs 22,615 crore, aided by improving risk sentiment in the geoeconomic space.

In 2026 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 13,347 crore.

In the three-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025, DIIs held about 24.8% of holdings in Nifty 50 stocks, whereas the FPI ownership declined to 24.3%.

Market Recap

India's benchmark equity indices ended sharply lower on the final session of February, extending a decline to a second week, weighed by financial and, energy and auto stocks. Information technology stocks, beaten down the most this month, extended gains to a third day.

The Nifty 50 settled 317 points or 1.25% lower at 25,178 and the BSE Sensex shed 960 points or 1.2% to 81,287.19.

