FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 16 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 156 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 6,542 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The Nifty ended 197.80 points, or 0.91%, lower at 21,513 points, while Sensex fell 670.93 points, or 0.93%, to close at 71,355.22.