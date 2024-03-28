ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Third Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 188.3 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors remained net buyers on Thursday for the third consecutive session.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 188.3 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers for the seventh day and bought equities worth Rs 2,691.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 10,893 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 219.85 points, or 0.99%, higher at 22,343.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 639.16 points up, or 0.88%, at 73,635.48.
