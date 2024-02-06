FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Third Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 92.5 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,096.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Rs 22,700 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.