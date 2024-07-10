"Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 584 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the second session and bought equities worth Rs 1,416.4 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 16,023 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day..The NSE Nifty 50 closed 108.75 points, or 0.45%, lower at 24,324.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 426.87 points, or 0.53%, down at 79,924.77."