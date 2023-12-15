FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Sixth Straight Day

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Friday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 9,239.4 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the highest investment so far this month.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after one session of buying, and offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,077.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,47,705 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.