FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Second Straight Day
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,261.1 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive day on Monday.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,261.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,032.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,35,471 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 102.93 points, or 0.15%, higher at 69,928.53, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 27.70 points, or 0.13%, up at 20,997.10.
