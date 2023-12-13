FPIs Stay Net Buyers For The Fourth Straight Day

Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 4,710.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 958.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,38,931 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.