FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Second Session, Offload Equities Worth More Than Rs 800 Crore

There was a spike in activity on the Foreign Portfolio Investor's (FPI) front on Tuesday, with the overseas investors having sold Rs 803.22 crore worth of Indian equities in the end, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

FPIs engaged in some heavy buying action and mopped up equities worth Rs 14,487.40 crore, only to offload Rs 15,290.62 crore of Indian stocks.

The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers for the 13th straight session, as they mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,188.47 crore.

On Monday, FPIs had offloaded approximately Rs 4,115 crore worth of stocks while DIIs bought Rs 5,805 crore Indian equities. In the last week, they have sold shares worth approximately Rs 1,633 crore.

In November so far, FPIs have sold stock worth Rs 9,864 crore while having sold close to Rs 1.50 lakh crore of equities in 2025 thus far.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, they bought stakes worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.

The Indian stock market extended gains at close on Tuesday with the Nifty 50 settling 0.47% higher at 25694.95 and the Sensex 30 closing 0.40% higher at 83871.32.

Gains in Nifty were led by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Nifty Midcap ended 0.5% higher with gains led by Voda Idea and Bharat forge.

On Monday too, Nifty ended in the green, closing above the 25,500 mark, led by gains in Infosys and HCL Tech. Trent and Tata Consumer Products were the biggest drags.

The Nifty Midcap 150 also closed higher, with Uno Minda and Nykaa leading the gains, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 ended flat, supported by NALCO and Balrampur Chini.