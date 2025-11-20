FPIs Remain Net Buyers For Four Sessions

Foreign portfolio investors stayed net buyers on Thursday for the fourth straight session, with overseas investors having purchased Rs 283 crore worth of Indian equities, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 20th straight session, as they mopped up stocks worth Rs 824 crore.

On Wednesday, the overseas investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,581 crore, while DII bought Indian equities worth Rs 1,360 crore.

Notably, the FPIs have offloaded equities worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore so far in 2025, as per data from National Securities Depository Ltd. The FIIs sold shares worth Rs 4,238 crore so far in November.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, they bought equities worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.54% and 139.50 points higher at 26,192.15, closing above the 26,000 mark. The Nifty index outperformed the broader market indices with HCL Technologies Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. emerging as top gainers in the Nifty.