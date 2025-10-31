FPIs Offload Shares Worth Over Rs 6,700 Crore, Highest Since September

The foreign portfolio investors on Tuesday stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the third straight session. The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 6,769.34 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. This is the highest single-day selling since Sept. 5. The DIIs stayed net buyers for the seventh day and bought stake worth Rs 7,068.44 crore.

The highest-single day buying was recorded on Sept. 5, when the FPIs sold stake worth Rs 13,054 crore followed by Feb. 28 when they sold shares worth Rs 11,639.02 crore. The third highest single-day selling was seen on May 20 when FPIs offloaded stake worth Rs 10,016.10 crore.

In this week, FPIs sold stake worth Rs 2,103.34 crore, while in the earlier week FPIs sold shares worth Rs 2,038.03 crore.

The FPIs sold stake worth Rs 288.10 crore on Thursday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd.

FPIs turned net buyers of equity after three months. In October FPIs have bought stakes worth Rs 14,610 crore, according to NSDL. The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.

In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

The benchmark indices ended the week in red with Nifty snapping its four-week winning streak. Nifty 50 ended 0.60% lower at 25,722.10 and Sensex closed 0.55% lower at 83,938.71 on Friday. The Nifty fell over 0.64% during the day to 25,711.20, while the Sensex was down 0.59% to 83,905.66.