FPIs Offload Rs 3,228 Crore In 21st Consecutive Selling Session

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 21st consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 25th straight session.

The foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth approximately Rs 3,228.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 1,400.9 crore.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 20,990.5 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 21,089.6 crore.