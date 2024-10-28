FPIs Offload Rs 3,228 Crore In 21st Consecutive Selling Session
In October, the foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1.04 lakh crore so far.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 21st consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 25th straight session.
The foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth approximately Rs 3,228.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 1,400.9 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 20,990.5 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 21,089.6 crore.
In October, including Monday sales, the FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 1.04 lakh crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 98,491.7 crore. In September, the FPIs sold stocks valued at Rs 15,423 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks valued at Rs 31,860 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 11,792 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
In 2024, the highest inflows were seen in commercial and professional services, telecommunication, and consumer services, according to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.'s fortnightly sector-wise foreign flow report. The financial services sector saw the largest outflow in the year, followed by the energy sector.
The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex snapped a five–session losing streak on Monday to record the best session in a month.
The Nifty 50 ended 158.35 points or 0.65% higher at 24,339.15, and the Sensex closed 602.75 points or 0.76% up at 80,005.04. During the session, the Nifty 50 rose as much as 1.29% to 24,492.60, and the Sensex rose 1.43% to 80,539.81.
A rise in the Indian benchmarks' Asian peers also supported the recovery. Asian share indices mostly gained on Monday as oil prices declined, and the Japanese yen fell to the lowest level since July 31.