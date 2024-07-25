FPIs Offload Rs 10,710 Crore Since Budget

NDTV ProfitMarketsFPIs Offload Rs 10,710 Crore Since Budget
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,605.5 crore on Thursday.

25 Jul 2024, 08:05 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/10-and-20-us-dollar-bill-ROQzKIAdY78?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

Foreign investors have offloaded shares worth Rs 10,711.70 crore since the budget day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,605.5 crore on Thursday, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

That comes after the overseas investors bought Rs 25,110.83-crore worth of equity in July until the day before Budget.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,431.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 39,087 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 7.40 points, or 0.03% lower at 24,406.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 109.08 points, or 0.14% down at 80,039.80.

Intraday, Nifty declined as much as 0.83% to 24,210.80, and Sensex fell 0.84% to 79,477.83.

