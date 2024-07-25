FPIs Offload Rs 10,710 Crore Since Budget

Foreign investors have offloaded shares worth Rs 10,711.70 crore since the budget day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,605.5 crore on Thursday, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

That comes after the overseas investors bought Rs 25,110.83-crore worth of equity in July until the day before Budget.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,431.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 39,087 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.