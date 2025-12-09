FPIs Extend Selling Streak, Sell Stocks Worth Rs 3,760 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) extended their selling streak in Indian stocks to a ninth straight session on Tuesday, the longest stretch since October.

FPIs net sold stocks worth Rs 3,760.08 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). They offloaded stocks worth Rs 655.59 crore in the previous session.

Overseas investors have pulled out nearly Rs 1.55 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year, as per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., which includes primary market transactions.

In the previous week, Rs 11,820 has been withdrawn from Indian stocks. November saw a net outflow of Rs 3,765 crore.