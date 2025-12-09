FPIs Extend Selling Streak, Sell Stocks Worth Rs 3,760 Crore
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) extended their selling streak in Indian stocks to a ninth straight session on Tuesday, the longest stretch since October.
FPIs net sold stocks worth Rs 3,760.08 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE). They offloaded stocks worth Rs 655.59 crore in the previous session.
Overseas investors have pulled out nearly Rs 1.55 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year, as per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., which includes primary market transactions.
In the previous week, Rs 11,820 has been withdrawn from Indian stocks. November saw a net outflow of Rs 3,765 crore.
On the other hand, domestic institutions mopped up shares worth Rs 6,224.89 crore, extending their buying streak to the 33rd session. DII inflow on Monday stood at Rs 2,542.49 crore.
The NSE Nifty 50 slipped below the 26,000 mark, continuing its losing streak. The index ended 0.47% lower, down 120.90 points to 25,839.65.
The benchmark indices underperformed with regards to broader market indices, falling for a second consecutive day.
Asian Paints Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. were the top losers in trade for the Nifty index.
The Nifty IT and Auto sectors dragged the gains in Nifty. The Nifty IT sector declined the most among the sectoral indices. Coforge Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. declined the most in Nifty IT sector.