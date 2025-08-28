FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Fourth Session As Markets Extend Decline

The foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian shares on Thursday for the fourth consecutive session as markets fall nearly 1%.

The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 3,592.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs stayed net buyers for the third session and bought stakes worth Rs 6,346.5 crore.

The FPIs sold stake worth Rs 964.6 crore on Monday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in August, the FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 28,905 crore, according to NSDL.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 17,741 crore in July and bought stakes worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

The benchmark equity indices closed in the red for the second straight session on Thursday, the first day after 50% tariffs on India from the US came into effect.

While trade negotiations are still lacking clarity, the impact weighed on the markets. The monthly and weekly expiry date also contributed to pulling the markets lower. Investors' wealth declined Rs 3.9 lakh crore to Rs 437.75 lakh crore amid the decline after a holiday on Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 211.15 points or 0.85% lower at 24,500.9 and the BSE Sensex closed 705.97 points or 0.87% down at 80,080.57.

