FPIs End Record Inflow Year As Net Buyers

Overseas investors ended the year as net buyers of Indian equities for the third day in a row on Friday.

India received the highest-ever foreign portfolio inflows in 2023 and surpassed emerging market peers, amid global volatility and valuation concerns.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,459.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 554.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 1,71,107 crore worth of Indian equities in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.