FPIs Begin 2024 As Net Sellers

Overseas investors were net sellers of Indian equities on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 855.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 410.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

India received the highest-ever foreign portfolio inflows in 2023 and surpassed emerging market peers, amid global volatility and valuation concerns.

On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.04%, or 31.68, points higher at 72,271.94, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.05%, or 10.50, points up at 21,741.90.