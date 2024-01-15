Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week

Liquefied natural gas shipments have skyrocketed since the opening of the first export facility in the Lower 48 states in 2016 as production has surged, with the US becoming the world’s biggest exporter last year for the first time. But the Biden administration — amid growing pressure from environmental groups and lawmakers to live up to its pledge to transition away from fossil fuels — is evaluating the climate criteria it uses to approve new export projects that could hinder the booming industry. There’s a “growing risk that the review will to lead to a formal or informal delay or pause in approvals,” Benjamin Salisbury, an analyst at Height Securities LLC, wrote in a note.