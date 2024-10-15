Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct 16 Trade
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 36,171 crore, stock options worth Rs 3,322 crore, while they sold index futures worth Rs 411 crore and Rs 2,233 crore in stock futures.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in index options, stock options, while they sold in stock futures, the cash market and index futures during Tuesday's session.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 12th consecutive session on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 16th consecutive session.
The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,748.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth approximately Rs 1,655 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 19,132.3 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 15,050.7 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 4,655 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while the Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 2,827 contracts. The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures stands at 35%:65%.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures up 0.36% to 25,118 at a premium of 61 points, with the open interest up by 0.82%.
The Nifty Bank October futures up by 0.2% to 52,106 at a premium of 200 points, while its open interest up 0.17%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 17 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,200 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 16, the maximum call open interest was at 52,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 137 crore at the end of October expiry — from Rs 34,035 crore a day earlier — to Rs 34,172 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 45 crore at the end of October expiry — from Rs 15,115 crore a day earlier — to Rs 15,160 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.18 from 1.2 the previous day.