Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct 16 Trade

Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 12th consecutive session on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 16th consecutive session.

The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,748.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth approximately Rs 1,655 crore.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 19,132.3 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 15,050.7 crore.