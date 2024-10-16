Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct 17 Trade

Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 13th consecutive session on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 17th straight session.

The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,435.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth approximately Rs 2,256.3 crore.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 18,005.5 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 13,798.5 crore.