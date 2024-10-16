Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct 17 Trade
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.29 from 1.18 the previous day.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in index options, stock options, while they sold in stock futures, the cash market and index futures during Wednesday's session.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 13th consecutive session on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 17th straight session.
The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,435.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth approximately Rs 2,256.3 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 18,005.5 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 13,798.5 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 8,598 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while the Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 1,837 contracts. The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures stands at 33%:67%.
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 2,432 crore, stock options worth Rs 1,141 crore, while they sold index futures worth Rs 684 crore and Rs 1,185 crore in stock futures.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures was down 0.34% to 25,048 at a premium of 77 points, with the open interest up by 0.85%.
The Nifty Bank October futures was down by 0.16% to 52,042 at a premium of 241 points, while its open interest was down 0.63%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 17 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,500 call strikes, with the 24,500 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 23, the maximum call open interest was at 52,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 49,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 195 crore at the end of October expiry — from Rs 34,172 crore a day earlier — to Rs 34,367 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 114 crore at the end of October expiry — from Rs 15,160 crore a day earlier — to Rs 15,046 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
