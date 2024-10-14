Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct 15 Trade
The FIIs bought index futures worth Rs 159 crore, while they sold stock futures worth Rs 279 crore.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in index futures, while they sold in stock futures, index options, the cash market and stock options during Monday's session.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 11th consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,278.09 crore.
The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,731.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 23,113,2 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 20,396.6 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 7,040 contracts at the end of the October expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 7,150 contracts. The FIIs long-to-short ratio in index futures stands at 35%:65%.
The FIIs bought index futures worth Rs 159 crore, while they sold stock futures worth Rs 279 crore, index options worth Rs 6,489 crore, Rs 3,740 crore in stock options.
F&O Cues
The Nifty October futures up 0.75% to 25,237 at a premium of 110 points, with the open interest lower by 2.33%.
The Nifty Bank October futures up 1.36% to 52,042 at a premium of 226 points, while its open interest fell 7.7%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Oct. 17 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Oct. 16, the maximum call open interest was at 54,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 51,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 575 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 34,610 crore a day earlier—to Rs 34,035 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 963 crore at the end of October expiry—from Rs 16,078 crore a day earlier—to Rs 15,115 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.18 from 1.2 the previous day.