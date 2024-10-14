Your Guide To FII Positions For Oct 15 Trade

Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 11th consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,278.09 crore.

The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,731.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 23,113,2 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 20,396.6 crore.