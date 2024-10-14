FPIs Remain Net Sellers For 11th Session
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities valued at Rs 23,113,2 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 20,396.6 crore.
Overseas investors, commonly known as foreign portfolio investors, remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 11th consecutive session on Monday, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,278.09 crore.
The FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,731.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
In October, the FPIs offloaded stocks worth Rs 62.126.2 crore, while the DIIs mopped up stocks worth Rs 60,070.3 crore. In September, the FPIs sold stocks valued at Rs 15,423.4 crore, while the DIIs purchased stocks valued at Rs 31,860.3 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 37,868 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The outflow of foreign institutional capital from Indian equities and into China is "fleeting" and a result of temporary adjustment by large fund houses to reposition in an underweight market, according to Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital.
"If someone wants to invest in China with a fixed amount of money, there are many places to move out from," Arora told NDTV Profit, counting Taiwan and South Korea among probable hubs.
The NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex rebounded from Friday's losses, tracking sharp gains in Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. share prices.
The indices at over one–week high on Monday. The Nifty 50 ended 0.66% higher at 25,127.95 and the Sensex ended 0.73% at 81,973.05, marking their highest close since Oct. 3.
During the session, the Nifty 50 rose 0.78% to 25,159.75, and the Sensex rose 0.85% to 82,072.17.