FPI Move To China From India Will Last For Less Than 30 Days, Says Helios Capital's Samir Arora

The outflow of foreign institutional capital from Indian equities and into China is "fleeting" and a result of temporary adjustment by large fund houses to reposition in an underweight market, according to Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital.

"If someone wants to invest in China with a fixed amount of money, there are many places to move out from," Arora told NDTV Profit, counting Taiwan and South Korea among probable hubs.

He said for the short term, hedge funds and other institutional investors that were "extreme" underweight on China will now be ploughing into mainland stocks. Change in weightage in emerging market benchmarks will have a marginal impact, added Arora.