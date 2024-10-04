Nifty, Sensex Record Worst Week In Over Two Years: Market Wrap

India's benchmark equity indices recorded their worst weekly loss in over two years amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Globally, market participants are awaiting the release of US payroll data for September.

Both the Nifty and Sensex fell more than 4% this week, their worst fall since the week ended June 13, 2022, led by losses in Hero MotoCorp, Shriram Finance, and Axis Bank.

Friday's session was volatile as the benchmarks saw big swings from an intraday high of 1% to a fall of 1%. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.79%, or 200.25 points, lower at 25049.85, and the BSE Sensex fell 0.98%, or 808.65 points, to close at 81688.45.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a sermon delivered before the Friday congregational prayers in Tehran, warned of another strike of Israel "if needed".

"The pessimism on the market is expected to continue in the near term amidst rising crude prices and fund flows to cheaper markets like China," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. "Crude prices have moved up sharply but may be restricted due to an increase in production from OPEC+," he said.

"Technically, on the daily chart, the index formed a large red candle, signalling weakness," said Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

"However, the (Nifty) index has managed to hold the psychological support of 25,000 and close near 50-DSMA support of 25,030," Yedve said. "On the downside, the short-term swing support of 24,750 will act as a key support. If index manages to defend 24,750, then relief rally towards 25,500 could be possible."