SEBI F&O Framework: Upfront Premium Collection, Position Monitoring, And Expiry Day Reforms Introduced

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Tuesday has introduced a range of new measures under its F&O framework to strengthen the equity index derivatives market, focussing on investor protection and market stability. These measures stem from recommendations made by SEBI’s Expert Working Group on derivatives and the Secondary Market Advisory Committee.

The changes included the mandatory upfront collection of option premiums from buyers, which will prevent undue intraday leverage. "It has been decided to mandate collection of options premium upfront from option buyers by the trading member or clearing member," the market regulator said in a circular. This requirement will take effect from February 2025.

Additionally, SEBI will remove calendar spread treatment on the expiry day of contracts, aiming to minimise basis risk on these high-volume trading days. This measure will also be effective from February 2025.