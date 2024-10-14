Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Near 25,100; JSW Energy, RIL, Sula Vineyards Share Prices In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 25,100 in early trade. JSW Energy, Sula Vineyards & Reliance Industries are in focus. Get live updates on Indian stock markets here on Oct 14.
Stock Market Live: Emkay Global Starts Covering NALCO
Emkay initiated 'Buy' rating on NALCO with a target price Rs 275, which implied a 23.4% upside
Sees solid earnings momentum over next 2-3 years
Expects EBITDA to double to Rs 6,100 cr by FY27E
Market sentiment to turn positive as company delivers on profitability
Delivery of the 1mt alumina refinery expansion project to provide a fillip
Valuations appear undemanding at 7.7x FY26E EV/EBITDA
Crude Oil Update: Oil Prices Down Over 1%
Crude oil prices were trading over 1% down in Asian trade Monday as China's Finance Ministry briefing did not offer any new incentive to support consumption in the world's second largest economy. Moreover, China's CPI came weaker than expected, while PPI declined at the fastest pace in six months, raising concerns about deflations.
Worries over China's recovery and deflation trend weighed on crude oil's demand outlook. The brent crude was trading 1.30% down at $78.00 a barrel as of 07:19 a.m.
Stock Market Live: Asia–Pacific Markets Gain
Markets in Asia–Pacific region were trading higher as investors assess outcome of the Chinese Ministry's briefing over the weekend. Markets in Japan remained closed on Monday.
The KOSPI and S&P ASX 200 were trading 0.75% and 0.37% higher, respectively as of 07:02 a.m.
Stock Market Live: US Markets Closes Higher After Hitting Fresh High
US stocks closed higher on Friday after touching fresh high tracking sharp gains in bank stocks as earning season started, Bloomberg reported.
The S&P 500 ended 0.61% higher at 5,815.03 after it scaled its 45th record high. The Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.33% and 0.97%, higher respectively on Friday.
GIFT Nifty Near 25,100; JSW Energy, RIL, Sula Vineyard Share Prices In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 25,100 in early trade Monday. JSW Energy Ltd., Sula Vineyards Ltd. share prices will be monitored because of the news flow over last three days. Reliance Industries Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and Angel One Ltd. will be in focus for their upcoming earnings for July–Sept.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.28% or 70 points higher at 25,143.00 as of 06:30 a.m.
The Nifty 50 and Sensex closed lower for second week on Friday tracking a decline in Titan Co. and Tata Steel Ltd. Meanwhile, the benchmarks ended Friday on a negative note as bank stocks declined along with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
On Friday, Nifty ended 0.10%, or 24.15 points, down at 24974.3, and Sensex closed 0.22%, or 176.01 points, lower at 81435.40.
The Nifty 50 was traded sideways throughout the session to close with a marginal loss of 34 points at 24964 levels. Broader market outperformed with the Nifty midcap 100 up +0.5% and the Nifty smallcap 100 up 0.6%, said Siddhartha Khemka, head, research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Overall Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect markets to consolidate at higher zones and take cues from global factors & result season, Khemka said.