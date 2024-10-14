Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Near 25,100; JSW Energy, RIL, Sula Vineyards Share Prices In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading near 25,100 in early trade Monday. JSW Energy Ltd., Sula Vineyards Ltd. share prices will be monitored because of the news flow over last three days. Reliance Industries Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and Angel One Ltd. will be in focus for their upcoming earnings for July–Sept.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.28% or 70 points higher at 25,143.00 as of 06:30 a.m.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex closed lower for second week on Friday tracking a decline in Titan Co. and Tata Steel Ltd. Meanwhile, the benchmarks ended Friday on a negative note as bank stocks declined along with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

On Friday, Nifty ended 0.10%, or 24.15 points, down at 24974.3, and Sensex closed 0.22%, or 176.01 points, lower at 81435.40.

The Nifty 50 was traded sideways throughout the session to close with a marginal loss of 34 points at 24964 levels. Broader market outperformed with the Nifty midcap 100 up +0.5% and the Nifty smallcap 100 up 0.6%, said Siddhartha Khemka, head, research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Overall Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect markets to consolidate at higher zones and take cues from global factors & result season, Khemka said.