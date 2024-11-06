Your Guide To FII Positions For Nov. 7 Trade
The FIIs bought index options worth Rs 9,337 crore while they sold stock futures worth Rs 904 crore, index futures worth Rs 482 crore, stock options worth Rs 1,296 crore.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the cash market for the 28th consecutive day and sellers in stock options, index futures, and stock futures on Wednesday, whereas they were buyers in index options.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 28th consecutive session on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors also stayed net buyers.
Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 4,445.6 crore, according to the provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 4,889.3 crore.
In the last five sessions, the FPIs have sold equities worth Rs 17,370 crore, while the DIIs have purchased shares worth Rs 13,993.6 crore.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Oct. 31 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures. The FIIs' long-to-short ratio in index futures remains at 26%:74%.
F&O Cues
The Nifty November futures were up by 1.22% to 24,587 at a premium of 103 points, with the open interest up by 0.6%.
The Nifty Bank November futures were up by 0.55% to 52,650 at a premium of 333 points, while its open interest was up 3%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Nov. 7 expiry series indicated most activity at 27,000 call strikes, with the 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Nov. 6, the maximum call open interest was at 52,500 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 160 crore at the end of November expiry—from Rs 27,145 crore a day earlier—to Rs 27,305 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures open interest in the market increased Rs 972 crore at the end of November expiry—from Rs 12,930 crore a day earlier—to Rs 13,362 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors remained flat to 1.44.