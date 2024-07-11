"Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in the cash market, index options, stock options, stock futures, and index futures on Thursday..Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday, after being buyers for six days. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,137 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth session and bought equities worth Rs 1,676.5 crore, the NSE data showed.This month, FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 6,697.1 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 6,656.8 crore.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 18,207 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data, from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day..Ahead of the July 18 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called the open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for FIIs in the Nifty Futures.As for Nifty Futures long positions, foreign investors decreased 27,362 contracts on July expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 4,352 contracts. FIIs sold index futures worth Rs 2,179 crore, stock futures worth Rs 5,050 crore, Rs 160 crore in stock options and Rs 65,319 crore of index options. .The Nifty July futures are up 0.11% to 24,382.65 at a premium of 66.7 points, with open interest down 3.08%.Nifty Bank July futures are up by 0.23% to 52,439.45 at a premium of 168.8 points, while its open interest is down by 7.2%.The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 July 18 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 23,500 put strikes having maximum open interest.For the Bank Nifty options July 16 expiry, the maximum call open interest was at 54,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 52,000..The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,018 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 34,262 crore a day earlier to Rs 33,244 crore.The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 857 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 12,279 crore a day earlier to Rs 11,422 crore..The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.22 from 1.39 a day earlier."