Europe Stocks Retreat After Three-day Rally, STOXX Hits Day's Low On High Yields, Crude Prices

European stocks retreated on Wednesday, snapping a three-session winning streak, as rising crude oil prices and higher global bond yields weighed on investor sentiment. The STOXX Europe 600 extended its decline to around 1%, hitting the session low as investors reassessed the outlook for interest rates, inflation and government borrowing costs.

Oil prices climbed nearly 1% as markets assessed potential supply disruptions from a storm approaching oil-producing regions in the US. Fresh attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia also raised concerns over energy supplies from the Middle East.

However, increased crude availability from the region limited the upside in oil prices, according to a Reuters report.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Higher bond yields added another layer of pressure on European equities. US and European government bond yields moved higher as investors reassessed the outlook for interest rates amid persistent inflation and elevated government borrowing needs.

Rising yields can weigh on equity valuations by making bonds relatively more attractive while also increasing financing costs for companies.

READ | US 30-Year Yield Hits 5.70%, Highest Since 2002 As Bond Selloff Deepens

French assets were also under pressure, with government bond spreads widening as investors renewed their focus on the country's deteriorating fiscal position. Persistent concerns over France's public finances have kept pressure on its bond market and the euro. Investors are also assessing the political backdrop ahead of next year's presidential election, adding another source of uncertainty to the country's assets.

The renewed widening in French bond spreads highlights the sensitivity of European markets to fiscal risks at a time when borrowing costs remain elevated.

Among individual stocks, Britain's Pennon Group was one of the biggest decliners, plunging 15.4%. The water utility announced a fully underwritten £550 million ($728.5 million) rights issue and cut its dividend as part of measures to address operational difficulties. The sharp fall in Pennon shares added to pressure on the broader European market, with investors closely watching corporate balance sheets and funding requirements amid higher borrowing costs.

The latest retreat leaves European equities vulnerable to further moves in energy prices and government bond yields. A sustained rise in crude could revive inflation concerns and make it harder for central banks to ease monetary policy. At the same time, higher sovereign yields and renewed fiscal concerns, particularly in France, could keep risk appetite subdued.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.