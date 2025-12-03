Emkay Initiates Coverage On IPCA Labs; Sees Strong Growth Ahead

In its second quarter result for the financial year 2026 the company posted a 23% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 283 crore. The drug firm reported a net profit of Rs 229 crore for the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,556 crore for the second quarter, as against Rs 2,355 crore in the year-ago period.

Ipca Laboratories is a fully integrated domestic pharmaceutical company that was founded in 1949. It manufactures and markets a wide range of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and over 350 finished drug formulations, including treatments for pain, rheumatology, and antimalarials.

The company on its website says that it is one of the largest suppliers of these APIs worldwide with manufacturing leadership in over 12 APIs globally. It also added that five of its formulations rank amongst the top 300 brands of Indian Pharmaceutical Market as per IQVIA October 2023.