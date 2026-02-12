Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Divi's Labs Q3 Result Review: Jefferies Hikes Target Price, But Goldman Sachs Remains Cautious

Jefferies appeared the most bullish on the counter, hiking the target price, while Morgan Stanley reduced the target price, citing a subdued environment in the Generics' business.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Divi's Labs Q3 Result Review: Jefferies Hikes Target Price, But Goldman Sachs Remains Cautious
Photo: Unsplash

Divi's Laboratories shares will be in focus heading into trade on Thursday after the company received mixed brokerage calls on account of its third-quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026. The Indian pharmaceutical company reported its December quarter earnings on Wednesday, posting a 12% year-on-year revenue growth.

Divi's Labs' profit in the December quarter declined marginally by 1%, but it was impacted by a one-time labour codes impact of Rs 74 crore. Margins, meanwhile, expanded to 34.2% compared to 32% in the year-ago period.

Divi's Labs Q3 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 12.3% at Rs 2,604 crore versus Rs 2,319 crore.
  • EBITDA up 19.8% at Rs 890 crore versus Rs 743 crore.
  • EBITDA margin at 34.2% versus 32%.
  • Net profit down 1% at Rs 583 crore versus Rs 589 crore.
  • Company reported a one-time impact of Rs 74 crore due to new labour codes.

In the wake of its earnings, brokerages were largely mixed, although the general consensus is that it was an in-line quarter for Divi's Labs. Jefferies appeared the most bullish on the counter, hiking the target price, while Morgan Stanley reduced the target price, citing a subdued environment in the Generics' business.

Citi on Divi's Lab

Maintain Buy | Target Price: Rs 9,140

  • Q3 performance in line with estimates; management offers strong visibility for FY27/28E

  • A significant earnings upcycle appears on the horizon

  • Confident growth outlook for FY27/28E

  • Continued earnings momentum despite pressure in generic API pricing

  • Reiterates Divi's as its top pharma pick in India

Goldman Sachs on Divi's Lab

Maintain Neutral | Target Price cut to Rs 6,050 (from Rs 6,375)

  • Q3 in line; Custom Synthesis (CS) continues to outperform

  • Generics segment remains subdued

  • Reiterates double-digit profit growth outlook

  • Stays neutral on valuation comfort

Jefferies on Divi's Lab

Maintain Buy | Target Price raised to Rs 8,100 (from Rs 8,000)

  • Strong operational beat versus estimates

  • Patent overhang concerns addressed through deep pipeline

  • Nutraceuticals and custom synthesis maintain growth momentum

  • Management signals continued growth into FY27 despite key patent expiry

  • Three major dedicated CDMO projects to commence commercial sales from H2CY27

  • Outlook remains among the best in the industry

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Aye Finance IPO Allotment: Steps To Check Status Online, Listing Date And Other Key Details

Aye Finance IPO Allotment: Steps To Check Status Online, Listing Date And Other Key Details

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search