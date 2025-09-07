Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week — SAIL, Vadilal, Force Motors, Cochin Shipyard
Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Force Motors Ltd., Birla Corporation Ltd., and Vadilal Industries Ltd. are some of the companies that are set to issue dividends to their stakeholders. To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Here is a look at companies that declared final and interim dividend dates:
Among all of the companies giving out dividends, KSE Ltd. tops the list of highest dividend value of Rs. 50 with a record date of Sept 13; followed closely by Force Motors Ltd., with a dividend of Rs 40 on record date Sept 10, then Vadilal Industries Ltd. with Rs 21 on record date Sept 12, followed by Mastek Ltd. and Nirlon Ltd. with dividend values of Rs 16 and Rs 11, respectively.
All the aforementioned are final dividends by the companies. Among the giants, Birla Corp stands out as giving the highest dividend of Rs 10; while Cochin Shipyard's dividend is Rs 2.25 and Steel Authority of India will be giving out a dividend of Rs 1.60.