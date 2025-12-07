Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Modison In Focus — Check Amount, Payment Date

During the previous month, about 154 companies had their record date for dividend or interim dividend payment. Among these companies, Power Finance Corp, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd were prominent names who had their record date for dividend payout.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.

Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends. Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the dividend distribution tax. The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.