Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Modison In Focus — Check Amount, Payment Date
Modison Ltd. share price will trade ex-record date for dividend on Dec 8.
In the present week, only one company has announced its record date so far for dividend payment. Modison Ltd. share price will trade ex-record date for dividend on Dec 8, which will ascertain the eligibility of shareholders.
The Board of Directors at its meeting last week considered and declared the payment of interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share for financial year 2025-26. The payment of dividend will be done by Dec. 9.
To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-dividend date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Modison is a manufacturer, and supplier, of electrical contact materials and finished contacts for Low, Medium, and High & Extra High Voltage switchgear industry.
During the previous month, about 154 companies had their record date for dividend or interim dividend payment. Among these companies, Power Finance Corp, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd were prominent names who had their record date for dividend payout.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity.
Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends. Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the dividend distribution tax. The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.