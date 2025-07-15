Dividend Stocks: TCS, Anant Raj, Piramal Pharma And Five More — Last Date To Buy Before Record Date
The eight stocks with July 16 as record date are TCS, Anant Raj, Piramal Pharma, Ultramarine and Pigments, Avadh Sugar, B&A Packaging India, DJ Mediaprint, and TCI Express.
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Anant Raj Ltd., Piramal Pharma Ltd. and five other companies will be of interest on Monday as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex-record-date.
For a dividend, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is July 16, then shares must be purchased by July 15.
The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
On July 16, several companies have their ex/record date for various dividends.
This includes TCS with an interim dividend of Rs 11, Anant Raj with a final dividend of 0.73 , Piramal Pharma with a final dividend of Rs 0.14, and Ultramarine and Pigments Ltd. with a final dividend of Rs 6. Avadh Sugar, B&A Packaging India, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, and TCI Express have also declared dividends.
Shareholders who wish to be eligible for these dividends must own the shares before the specified record date.