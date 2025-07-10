Last Day To Buy 22 Dividend Stocks Before Record Date — Apollo Tyres, UPL, IDFC First Bank And More

Shares of Apollo Tyres Ltd., UPL Ltd., IDFC First Bank Ltd. and 19 other companies will be of interest on Thursday as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

For a dividend, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is July 11, then shares must be purchased by July 10.

The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.