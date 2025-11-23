Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week — Ingersoll, AK Capital, Nile, Power Finance, Meera Industries & More
Here is a look at companies that declared final and interim dividend dates.
Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd., Power Finance Corp., Nile Ltd. and AK Capital Services Ltd. are some of the companies that are set to issue dividends to their stakeholders this week.
To be eligible for dividends, investors should take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
ALSO READ
Corporate Actions This Week: HDFC AMC Bonus Issue; PFC, Among Others To Trade Ex-Dividend—Full List
Among all of the companies giving out interim dividends, Ingersol tops the list of highest dividend value of Rs 55, followed by AK Capital Services at Rs 16 and Nile Ltd. with an interim dividend of Rs 5. Ingersol's record date is Nov. 25, while that of PFC and Nile is Nov. 26 and Nov. 28 respectively.
Power Finance has declared a dividend of Rs 3.65 with record date of Nov. 26. Shyamkamal Investments Ltd's interim dividend will also be out on Nov. 26 with the value of Re 0.1.
Meera industries Ltd. and Aryavan Enterprise Ltd have announced dividends of Re 0.5 each and their record date is Nov. 28.