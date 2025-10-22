Debt MFs See Outflow Of Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Sep On Withdrawals From Liquid, Money Market Funds

Nehal Meshram, Senior Analyst – Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said the higher outflow in September was primarily led by 'large institutional withdrawals from liquid and money market funds, reflecting quarter-end liquidity adjustments and advance tax-related outflows. These categories often used by corporates and institutions for short-term cash management remain highly sensitive to seasonal liquidity cycles.' The huge outflow has pulled down the assets under management (AUM) of fixed income funds or debt funds by nearly 5 per cent to Rs 17.8 lakh crore at the end of September from Rs 18.71 lakh crore in the preceding month-end.