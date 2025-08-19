Dealing Room Buzz: Eternal, SRF, PNB Housing, Indus Towers And Ola

NDTV Profit India has been tracking the action in the top dealing rooms of India’s financial capital, and this edition of ‘Heard On The Street’ provides you with buzzing action on stocks like Eternal, SRF, PNB Housing, Tube Investments, Indus Towers, Shaily Engineering, Kaynes and Ola.

'Heard On The Street' provides readers with what well-informed investors, especially HNIs, FIIs, DIIs, and mutual funds, are buying and selling in the stock market. It also tracks the latest unconfirmed/unverified chatter around stocks and/or sectors.

The Sensex was trading 0.35% higher and the Nifty was up 0.28% at the time of publishing.

NDTV Profit picked up the following cues from the dealing room chatter during trade:

Eternal

Dealers anticipate a block deal soon.

SRF, PNB Housing and Tube Investments

There are 'buy' flows on institutional desk in trade today in these three counters. Specifically for PNB Housing, dealers say valuations are cheap and stock is out of F&O ban.

Indus Towers

Dealers indicate 'buy' flows at lower levels as Street expects development regarding dividend soon.

Shaily Engineering

There are 'buy' flows seen on large high net-worth individuals' desk as dealers expect positive development soon.

Kaynes Tech

'Sell' flows seen on higher level on anticipation of some negative development.

Ola

Dealers indicate 'buy' flows on domestic institutional investors' desk. A PMS which recently launched its mutual fund is also a buyer in trade today.

Disclaimer:- The mentioned stocks capture NDTV Profit's dealing room channel checks during trading hours. The information provided is for informational purposes. However, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information. This content does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any securities.