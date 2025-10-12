Corporate Actions This Week: Tata Motors, TCS, SKF India, Anand Rathi Wealth And More

The upcoming week brings a busy slate of corporate action, with record dates of stock splits, interim dividends and bonus issues of prominent companies being announced.

This week will see Tata Motors Ltd. and SKF Ltd. spin-off their companies on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 respectively, along with seven stock splits.

Suraj Industries Ltd. and Delphi World Money Ltd. will have the rights issue of their equity shares on record dates Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 respectively.

Energy Infrastructure Trust Ltd. will have its income distribution on Oct. 14.

Key names in focus this week include Tata Motors Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., SKF India Ltd. and Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. among others, which have record dates coming up.

Investors eyeing dividend payouts or stock-split benefits must keep a close watch on these dates to ensure eligibility.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which precedes the record date, is when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Here is a look at companies that declared dividends and have key dates coming up this week.