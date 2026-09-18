Up To 23% Upside! Coforge Remains Motilal Oswal's Top Mid-Tier IT Pick — Check Target Price, Key Growth Triggers

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on Coforge Ltd. and maintained a target price of Rs 2,200, implying a potential upside of around 23% from the current market price of Rs 1,793. The brokerage continues to identify the mid-tier IT services company as its top pick within the sector.

The brokerage highighted that Coforge's strong deal wins, continued execution, improving cash conversion, and further margin upside from the Encora integration support our medium-term growth outlook.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: NSE IPO Opens: From Subscription Status, Valuations To Review — Here's Everything You Need To Know

Coforge is moving beyond the traditional AI implementation toward owning the execution and ongoing management of enterprise AI. Nuuron, Momentuum Blue, and industry-specific IP provide a platform to scale AI-led delivery, while the shift toward outcome-based pricing and greater use of reusable IP could improve delivery economics over time, adds the brokerage.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Coforge.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.