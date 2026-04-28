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Coal India Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Maintains Bullish Stance After Q4 Results — Check Target Price

The brokerage expects Coal India to post a volume CAGR of about 4% over FY2628, with a higher share of e-auction volumes and improved premiums likely to support net sales realisation and margins.

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Coal India Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Maintains Bullish Stance After Q4 Results — Check Target Price
, Coal India continues to invest in expanding mining operations, with growth capex likely to be funded through internal accruals.
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Coal India Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

In this report, the brokerage Motilal Oswal highlighted that Coal India Ltd. has delivered a steady performance in the March quarter, supported largely by higher e-auction volumes, which accounted for around 14% of total sales. E-auction premiums stood at 36% during the quarter, aiding profitability.

The brokerage expects Coal India to post a volume CAGR of about 4% over FY26–28, with a higher share of e-auction volumes and improved premiums likely to support net sales realisation and margins. This, in turn, is projected to drive a revenue compound annual growth rate of 5% and Ebitda CAGR of 12% over the same period.

Motilal Oswal also highlighted that the company's focus on expanding coal washer capacity is expected to strengthen its market share in both coking and non-coking coal segments. Additionally, Coal India continues to invest in expanding mining operations, with growth capex likely to be funded through internal accruals.

At current levels, the stock is trading at around 5x FY28 estimated EV/Ebitda. The brokerage has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs  530, valuing it a 6 times FY28 EV/Ebitda. 

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Coal India Q4fy26 Results Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: UltraTech Cement Q4 Beat Triggers Motilal Oswal's Target Price Hike — Details Inside

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

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