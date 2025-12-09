'Cheapest Ever': JPMorgan Remains Bullish On Kaynes Tech; Sees Almost 100% Upside

After a note last week urging investors not to 'fish for the dip', JPMorgan has released a fresh note on Kaynes Tech, highlighting the company's attractive valuation in the wake of the recent drawdown.

The brokerage firm even admitted that Kaynes Tech is the cheapest stock under their coverage right now, with the price to earnings to growth ratio of 0.7x.

This comes on the back of heavy selling in Kaynes Tech after a Kotak Institutional Equities report last week that highlighted accounting lapses and questioned the company's accounting practices.

Kotak also reported stress in balance sheets - something that the company categorically denied, first during an interview with NDTV Profit and later during an analyst call on Monday.

The EMS player did, however, admit to 'errors' in certain disclosures and vowed not to repeat the mistakes.

Shares of Kaynes Tech have fallen more than 40% in the last month.