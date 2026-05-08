Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Results: Revenue Up 11%, Rs 75 Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd reported a 9.7% year-on-year decline in net profit for the March quarter. The company's net profit for Q4FY26 stood at Rs 77.3 crore as compared to Rs 85.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 11.4% YoY to Rs 644 crore versus Rs 578 crore in Q4FY25.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. also announced a dividend of Rs 75 per fully paid-up equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing. The dividend, recommended by the company's board, is Rs 75 (1,500%) on the face value of Rs 5 per equity share.

The dividend, if approved by the members at ensuing AGM will be dispatched / remitted within 30 days from the date of declaration, as per the regulatory filing. The company has also decided to convene its 28th Annual General Meeting on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

In connection with the dividend payout, the compnay has decided that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from July 8 to 15, 2026 (both days inclusive) and accordingly the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the members to receive the dividend is July 7, 2026, the company's regulatory filing read. The dividend was announced along with the company's Q4FY26 earnings result.

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Cera Sanitaryware Q4FY26 (YoY)

Net Profit down 9.7% at Rs 77.3 crore versus Rs 85.6 crore

Revenue up 11.4% at Rs 644 crore versus Rs 578 crore

EBITDA down 7.3% at Rs 97.9 crore versus Rs 106 crore

EBITDA Margin at 15.2% versus 18.3%

Cera Sanitaryware is engaged in the sanitaryware, faucets and wellness products segment and is among the recognised players in India's building materials space.

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