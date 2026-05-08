Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Results: Revenue Up 11%, Rs 75 Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd declared a Rs 75 per share dividend for FY26. The record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the members to receive the dividend is July 7, 2026.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Results: Revenue Up 11%, Rs 75 Dividend Declared — Check Record Date
Picture used for representational purpose only.
Photo: Unsplash
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
--

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd reported a 9.7% year-on-year decline in net profit for the March quarter. The company's net profit for Q4FY26 stood at Rs 77.3 crore as compared to Rs 85.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 11.4% YoY to Rs 644 crore versus Rs 578 crore in Q4FY25.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. also announced a dividend of Rs 75 per fully paid-up equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing. The dividend, recommended by the company's board, is Rs 75 (1,500%) on the face value of Rs 5 per equity share.

The dividend, if approved by the members at ensuing AGM will be dispatched / remitted within 30 days from the date of declaration, as per the regulatory filing. The company has also decided to convene its 28th Annual General Meeting on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

In connection with the dividend payout, the compnay has decided that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from July 8 to 15, 2026 (both days inclusive) and accordingly the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the members to receive the dividend is July 7, 2026, the company's regulatory filing read. The dividend was announced along with the company's Q4FY26 earnings result. 

ALSO READ: Cera Sanitaryware Upgraded To 'Buy' By Motilal Oswal, Cites 28% Upside — Here's Why

Cera Sanitaryware Q4FY26 (YoY)

  • Net Profit down 9.7% at Rs 77.3 crore versus Rs 85.6 crore 
  • Revenue up 11.4% at Rs 644 crore versus Rs 578 crore 
  • EBITDA down 7.3% at Rs 97.9 crore versus Rs 106 crore 
  • EBITDA Margin at 15.2% versus 18.3% 

Cera Sanitaryware is engaged in the sanitaryware, faucets and wellness products segment and is among the recognised players in India's building materials space. 

Track Q4 Results Live Updates

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Zepto IPO Gets SEBI Nod; Q-Comm Startup Expected To Raise $1 Billion

Zepto IPO Gets SEBI Nod; Q-Comm Startup Expected To Raise $1 Billion

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source