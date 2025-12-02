Buy, Sell Or Hold: Whirlpool, Sai Life Sciences, HDFC Life, Apollo Micro Systems, Union Bank — Ask Profit
Analysts answered an array of investor queries on various stocks, including Yes Bank. Here are the key buy, sell and hold recommendations.
Should you add shares of Whirlpool Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Sai Life Sciences at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of HDFC Life at an attractive price?
Swati A Hotkar, assistant vice president of equity technical research at Nirmal Bang and Lancelot D Cunha, CIO, ValueX Wealth Connect LLP, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
Sai Life Sciences (CMP: Rs 877.45)
Swati: Hold
Looking at the current data and the charts, my view is positive.
We are witnessing a strong consolidation.
The stock will witness some breakout soon.
HDFC Life (CMP: Rs 759)
Lancelot: Hold
Looking at the insurance penetration and market share, it maintained its market share.
The company has seen steady growth over the years.
Yes Bank (CMP: Rs 22.71)
Lancelot: Hold
From a three to five-year perspective, Yes Bank will grow.
There is reasonably good loan growth and cost of funds are easing up.
We are seeing more positive cues from the RBI as well.
Long-term investors can hold on to the stock.
Whirlpool (CMP: Rs 1,009.9)
Lancelot: Sell
Quarterly sales were lower as compared to the previous year.
GST cuts could bring in some benefit in terms of sales.
There was a drop in the Ebitda and margins.
Looks a little expensive given the stock has corrected.
Apollo Micro Systems (CMP: Rs 280.35)
Lancelot: Hold
Valuations are 'very rich' at this point.
If the stock does correct, it is a good buy
Union Bank (CMP: Rs 155.77)
Swati: Hold
The technical set up is very positive for the stock.
The shares are trading in an upward rising channel.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.