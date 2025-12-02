Business NewsMarketsBuy, Sell Or Hold: Whirlpool, Sai Life Sciences, HDFC Life, Apollo Micro Systems, Union Bank — Ask Profit
ADVERTISEMENT

Buy, Sell Or Hold: Whirlpool, Sai Life Sciences, HDFC Life, Apollo Micro Systems, Union Bank — Ask Profit

Analysts answered an array of investor queries on various stocks, including Yes Bank. Here are the key buy, sell and hold recommendations.

02 Dec 2025, 09:10 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Analysts provided insights on an array of investor queries on NDTV Profit's <em>Ask Profit</em> show. (Photo Source: Gemini)</p></div>
Analysts provided insights on an array of investor queries on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show. (Photo Source: Gemini)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Should you add shares of Whirlpool Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Sai Life Sciences at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of HDFC Life at an attractive price?

Swati A Hotkar, assistant vice president of equity technical research at Nirmal Bang and Lancelot D Cunha, CIO, ValueX Wealth Connect LLP, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Sai Life Sciences (CMP: Rs 877.45)

Swati: Hold

  • Looking at the current data and the charts, my view is positive.

  • We are witnessing a strong consolidation.

  • The stock will witness some breakout soon.

HDFC Life (CMP: Rs 759)

Lancelot: Hold

  • Looking at the insurance penetration and market share, it maintained its market share.

  • The company has seen steady growth over the years.

Yes Bank (CMP: Rs 22.71)

Lancelot: Hold

  • From a three to five-year perspective, Yes Bank will grow.

  • There is reasonably good loan growth and cost of funds are easing up.

  • We are seeing more positive cues from the RBI as well.

  • Long-term investors can hold on to the stock.

ALSO READ

What Are AT1 Bonds At Centre Of Yes Bank's Plea Before Supreme Court
Opinion
What Are AT1 Bonds At Centre Of Yes Bank's Plea Before Supreme Court
Read More

Whirlpool (CMP: Rs 1,009.9)

Lancelot: Sell

  • Quarterly sales were lower as compared to the previous year.

  • GST cuts could bring in some benefit in terms of sales.

  • There was a drop in the Ebitda and margins.

  • Looks a little expensive given the stock has corrected.

Apollo Micro Systems (CMP: Rs 280.35)

Lancelot: Hold

  • Valuations are 'very rich' at this point.

  • If the stock does correct, it is a good buy

Union Bank (CMP: Rs 155.77)

Swati: Hold

  • The technical set up is very positive for the stock.

  • The shares are trading in an upward rising channel.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

ALSO READ

Whirlpool Downgraded By Axis Capital As Parent's Stake Sale Not Enough — Check Target Price
Opinion
Whirlpool Downgraded By Axis Capital As Parent's Stake Sale Not Enough — Check Target Price
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT