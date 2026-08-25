Buy, Sell Or Hold: Vedanta, Hindustan Copper, HDFC Bank, Godrej Industries, Marksans Pharma — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Marksans Pharma Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Vedanta Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Godrej Industries Ltd.?

Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang and Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder and Head Research AvinashMentor Research Services provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Vedanta Ltd. (CMP: Rs 275.95)

Swati: Hold

Positive view on the stock because counter is trading in important moving averages.

Stock is consolidating within Rs 260-280 levels.

Rs 280 is the resistance provided by the 100 DMA.

Hold for the long term with the stop loss of Rs 260. Immediate target is Rs 300.

Hindustan Copper Ltd. (CMP: Rs 530.95)

Avinash: Hold

Today OFS is happening. This will be the last OFS with the government holding 60% of OFS.

Copper prices continue to remain firm. Copper will be in high demand.

Copper cycle will be huge with data centres and power generation capacity.

Hold for 12-15 months.

HDFC Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 725.25)

Avinash: Hold

HDFC Bank stock has come to attractive level.

Bank is making efforts to get everything back on track.

Can Hold for long term for two-three years.

Godrej Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,159.10)

Avinash: Hold for two years.

Holding company and have stakes in Godrej consumer and Agrovet.

Holding companies trade at a discount.

Unless horizon is long-term, then it is hold but not for short-term.

Marksans Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 317.15)

Swati: Wait and Watch

View and trend is positive. Earlier cup and handle formation breakout seen on charts.

Last two-three weeks, a strong pullback rally is seen.

Any sips towards Rs 270-260 can be utilised for fresh long position.

Stock might see profit booking. Wait for some time.



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