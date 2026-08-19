Buy, Sell Or Hold: PNG Housing, Tata Capital, NTPC, PB Fintech And Exide Industries — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of PNG Housing Finance Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Tata Capital Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of NTPC Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of PB Fintech Ltd.?

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Independent Market Expert and Nandish Shah, assistant vice president and research and advisory- PCG, Motilal Oswaal Financial Services, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

PNG Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 1,174)

Sarvade: Hold

Stock is continuously making higher high and higher low.

Strong trend with good momentum.

Can hold.

Sees Rs 1,300 on the upside.

Tata Capital (CMP: Rs 365.55)

Sarvade: Buy

Can add.

Currently there is no.

Targets of Rs 407- Rs 425 from short term.

From long term Rs 460-Rs 500 are the targets.

NTPC (CMP: Rs 336.55)

Shah: Hold

Muted view on the stock.

Target price of Rs 280.

Can look at Tata Power or JSW Energy in utility space.

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PB Fintech (CMP: Rs 1,782.10)

Shah: Avoid

Have a neutral view.

Biggest overhang is that it would be directly impacted in insurance commision rates are cut down.

Better to avoid at these levels.

Divi's Laboratories (CMP: Rs 8,560)

Shah: Hold

Price target is so much lower than current market price.

Posted exceptional numbers across pharma.

Hold the stock.

Exide Industries (CMP: Rs 459.50)

Sarvade: Buy

Overall trend changing from down to up.

Transition going on.

Add on dips at Rs 430-Rs 400 levels.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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