Buy, Sell Or Hold: NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Eternal And Hindustan Copper — Ask Profit

G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, and Akshay Bhagwat, senior vice president at JM Financial, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

NTPC (CMP: Rs 377.3)

Chokkalingam: Buy

Very stable and steady, with no risk.

Can buy the stock at current price.

Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 1,850.4)

Chokkalingam: Buy

Certainly recommend it.

Large-cap index stock, the government will benefit from rising tariffs from mobile bills.

Good stock to buy from short and long term.

Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 768.65)

Chokkalingam: Hold

Getting business from domestic markets.

Preferred over Tata Motors PV.

Hold the stock.

Hindustan Copper (CMP: Rs 548.95)

Bhagwat: Hold

Metals have been strong but volatile lately.

Short term support at Rs 520-530.

Look for targets of Rs 600-620.

Stoploss below Rs 500.

Waaree Energies (CMP: Rs 2,655.7)

Bhagwat: Hold

Hold the stock from a short-term perspective.

Eternal (CMP: Rs 226.62)

Chokkalingam: Hold

Not a good time to average down

Would suggest holding the stock.

