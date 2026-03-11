Buy, Sell Or Hold: NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Eternal And Hindustan Copper — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of NTPC Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Eternal Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Bharti Airtel Ltd. stock at an attractive price?
G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, and Akshay Bhagwat, senior vice president at JM Financial, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
NTPC (CMP: Rs 377.3)
Chokkalingam: Buy
- Very stable and steady, with no risk.
- Can buy the stock at current price.
Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 1,850.4)
Chokkalingam: Buy
- Certainly recommend it.
- Large-cap index stock, the government will benefit from rising tariffs from mobile bills.
- Good stock to buy from short and long term.
Tata Motors (CMP: Rs 768.65)
Chokkalingam: Hold
- Getting business from domestic markets.
- Preferred over Tata Motors PV.
- Hold the stock.
Hindustan Copper (CMP: Rs 548.95)
Bhagwat: Hold
- Metals have been strong but volatile lately.
- Short term support at Rs 520-530.
- Look for targets of Rs 600-620.
- Stoploss below Rs 500.
Waaree Energies (CMP: Rs 2,655.7)
Bhagwat: Hold
- Hold the stock from a short-term perspective.
Eternal (CMP: Rs 226.62)
Chokkalingam: Hold
- Not a good time to average down
- Would suggest holding the stock.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision
ALSO READ: Trade Setup For March 11: Nifty Faces Resistance At 24,400-24,450 As Markets Snap Losing Streak
Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.