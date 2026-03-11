Stock Picks Today: Coal India, IndiGo, Cipla, Godrej Properties, ASK Auto And More On Brokerages' Radar

A host of global and domestic brokerages have rolled out fresh views on Coal India, IndiGo, Cipla, Godrej Properties, ASK Automotive and several other companies as analysts assess the impact of energy market volatility, leadership changes, regulatory developments and sector-specific growth trends.

Jefferies on Coal India

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 485 from Rs 450

Improving outlook and reasonable valuations

After a 21% EPS decline over FY24–26, expect earnings trajectory to improve with ~9% CAGR over FY26–28

Recovery in power demand amid expectations of intense summer and weak rains should boost volumes

Higher global coal prices could lift e-auction prices

Despite rising captive production, Coal India has broadly retained its ~60% share in India's coal demand

MS on Cipla

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 1,211

Recall of Lanreotide injection batches

Recall follows OAI classification at Pharmathen's Radopi facility

May delay product resupply to the US market

Lanreotide among Cipla's top three US products

Prolonged disruption may lead to market share loss and downside risk to FY27–FY28 earnings

Macquarie on NBFCs

RBI considering leadership transition norms similar to banks

Move could end regulatory arbitrage between banks and NBFCs

Private banks have a 15-year cap for executive directors and an age cap of 70 years

ED compensation also requires RBI approval

NBFCs currently do not require such approvals and their boards decide tenure and compensation

Shriram Finance followed by Bajaj Finance likely to be most impacted and may need to plan leadership transitions

Macquarie on Quick Commerce

Growth momentum slowing

Sequential growth moderated from ~25% in H1 to about 5–10% in Q4FY26

Rising competitive intensity across micro-markets

Brokerage sees downside risk to consensus expectations

Jefferies on IndiGo

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 6,140

CEO exit; focus on stability

Announced surprise resignation of CEO Pieter Elbers, with co-founder Rahul Bhatia assuming interim charge

Under Elbers, IndiGo scaled up international operations, initiated wide-body flying and launched new customer propositions

Historically leadership transitions have been smooth with founder oversight ensuring continuity

Key near-term watchpoints include operational stability amid Middle East and crude turbulence, clarity on summer schedules and CEO succession

MS on India Energy

Limited investments in the oil supply chain, including storage, are leading to supply disruptions

Disruptions could accelerate in the coming weeks

Energy security concerns following the oil shock could lead to re-rating of energy stocks

State-owned enterprises likely to benefit

Reliance Industries, Indian Oil, Petronet LNG and HPCL seen emerging stronger after the energy supply shock

Jefferies on Banks

Assessing banks' exposure to aviation amid Middle East conflict

Banks have lent about Rs 50,000 crore to airlines, roughly 0.2% of total credit mix

Majority exposure to Air India, followed by IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa

Airline debt largely driven by aircraft lease liabilities

Rising oil prices and operational disruptions could lead airlines to seek government support or higher working capital loans

Restructuring risk appears limited

Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBI and Yes Bank have relatively higher exposure

CLSA on Banks

Blue-chip banks on fire sale; sees 25%+ returns for HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank

Despite improving outlook, both stocks are down 5–15% YTD

Believes investor concerns around HDFC Bank's LDR are likely to fade as RBI is not focused on this metric

Expects HDFC Bank's core PPOP to grow at ~18% CAGR over FY26–28 versus ~12% over FY24–26

For ICICI Bank, pickup in retail loan growth from current ~7% YoY could drive overall loan growth

Strong net slippage ratios in recent quarters could lead to lower credit costs and potential re-rating

CLSA on ASK Automotive

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 630

Growth intact with attractive valuation

Strong growth and high capital efficiency at about 17x earnings

Channel checks suggest government could explore alternatives to ABS

Even if ABS mandate continues, impact on ASK's topline estimated at just ~4%

UBS on Bajaj Auto

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 9,015

Maharashtra accounts for ~17% of Bajaj's domestic ICE three-wheelers and ~15% of total three-wheelers

ICE three-wheelers command margins above 30%, increasing the profitability impact

Bajaj most exposed with ~87% market share in the Maharashtra ICE 3W industry

HSBC Global Strategy

Max overweight equities

Recent price action suggests peak fear with positioning indicators resembling pandemic-type extremes

Strategy now max overweight equities and fading recent moves

Prefer Asia and Europe the most, US the least

Also looking at other asset classes that may have overshot, as risk-on view remains intact

Jefferies on Godrej Properties

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2,700

Promoters purchased a 3.5% stake from the market, reflecting confidence in long-term residential demand

Management focused on scaling up construction

Operating cash flow surplus expected to rise significantly in FY27

Reported RoE target of 20% remains on track.

