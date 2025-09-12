BSE Warns Investors Against Trading In Spright Agro Stock

As reported by NDTV Profit on July 10, the markets regulator was probing possible violations in the company, related to preferential allotments, share splits, bonus issues, rights offerings, suspicious trading and offloading of shares by non-promoter entities, the people said. The alleged violations happened between August 2023 and April 2025.

Spright Agro’s board had previously approved a 1:10 stock split and a 1:1 bonus issue in February 2024, which took effect on March 18, 2024. Another 1:1 bonus issue followed in November 2024.

Amid these actions, the company also issued 3.34 crore shares on a rights basis at Rs 13.40 per share in June 2024, raising approximately Rs 44.87 crore. However, 16 out of 35 original preferential allottees sold their rights and earned a combined profit of Rs 29.56 crore, raising questions about the intent behind the rights issue.

SEBI is also scrutinising a sudden and significant improvement in the company’s reported financials. Between the first quarter of FY21 and second quarter of FY24, Spright Agro’s net profit remained below Rs 51 lakh.

However, from November 2023 onward, around the time of the preferential allotment and warrant conversion, the company began reporting profit above Rs 5.5 crore per quarter.

While the company has been under the SEBI scanner, summons have likely not been issued in the case. Meanwhile, the company has come out with a detailed agenda for it upcoming board meeting.

The company will consider issuing bonus equity shares in the ratio of 10:1, as per the disclosures made on the exchange website. This means shareholders could receive ten bonus shares for every one equity share held, subject to shareholder and other necessary approvals. This will be done by capitalising free reserves or securities premium.